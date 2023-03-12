Voyager 2022 media awards
World

Haunted by his sister’s killing, a brother gets answers more than 46 years later

New York Times
By Eduardo Medina
5 mins to read
Detective Coy Cox of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky explains evidence in the Carol Klaber case at a news conference last week. Photo / Boone County Sheriff's Department via The New York Times

The killing of Carol Sue Klaber, 16, in Kentucky in 1976 traumatised a family and left relatives and the authorities searching for the person responsible.

The detectives would arrive soon, so Thomas Klaber made deli

