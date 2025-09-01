The boy looked upset, and could be seen asking “What are you doing?” as Majchrzak walked away.

Online criticism

Internet sleuths identified the man as Szczerek, the owner of Drogbru, a Polish paving company, and scores of frustrated viewers left negative reviews for his company.

Szczerek has since apologised, claiming he thought Majchrzak had been handing the cap to him.

“Due to the situation that occurred during Kamil Majchrzak’s match at the US Open, I would like to unequivocally apologise to the injured boy, his family, all the fans, and the player himself,” Szczerek said.

He added: “In the emotions, in the crowd’s joy after the victory, I was convinced that the tennis player was handing the cap in my direction – for my sons, who had earlier asked for autographs.

“This false assumption made me reach out instinctively.”

‘Some kind of confusion’

Szczerek said he was aware it looked like he “deliberately took a souvenir from a child” but that wasn’t his “intention”.

“That doesn’t change the fact that I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans”, he wrote, adding: “The cap was given to the boy, and an apology is due to the family. I hope that I have at least partially repaired the harm.”

Majchrzak previously said Szczerek sponsors his tennis federation in Poland and there had been “some kind of confusion”.

Majchrzak said: “I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it.

“I had like a dead look if you know what I mean. I’m sure the guy was also acting in the moment of heat, in the moment of emotions.”

Majchrzak on Saturday met Brock and shared a video shaking hands and talking with the young tennis fan.

Kamil Majchrzak later met with the child, Brock, to address the incident.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.