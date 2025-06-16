Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Has Israel’s attack on Iran opened a Pandora’s box to wider war, regime collapse, or clear push for nuclear weapons?

By Ishaan Tharoor
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Israel and Iran have been trading airstrikes since Benjamin Netanyahu's Government started the conflict by attacking its neighbour. But what happens now? Photo / Getty Images

Israel and Iran have been trading airstrikes since Benjamin Netanyahu's Government started the conflict by attacking its neighbour. But what happens now? Photo / Getty Images

A month ago, United States President Donald Trump went to the Saudi capital and spoke grandiosely of peace.

Before a gathering of Arab leaders, he heralded the “dawn of a bright new day for the great people of the Middle East”.

Fractious conflicts would end. Broken fences would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World