Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Harvard slams Trump administration funding cuts in pivotal court hearing

By Susan Svrluga, Joanna Slater and Terell Wright
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Harvard has challenged the administration’s move to slash billions of dollars in federal research funding. Photo / Josh Reynolds, The Washington Post

Harvard has challenged the administration’s move to slash billions of dollars in federal research funding. Photo / Josh Reynolds, The Washington Post

Attorneys for the nation’s oldest university sparred with a Government lawyer on Monday local time in a legal showdown that could determine whether the administration’s attempts to cut billions of dollars in research funding are legal.

A federal judge heard arguments from a team of attorneys for Harvard University and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save