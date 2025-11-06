Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Hardy camels increasingly an option for families instead of cattle in dry northern Kenya

Julie Capelle
AFP·
3 mins to read

Samburu pastoralist Chapan Lolpusike, 35, pumps water from a well for some of his camels to drink before heading out to graze close to his manyatta -a pastoralist homestead settlement- in Kenya, on September 29, 2025. Photo / Luis Tato, AFP

Samburu pastoralist Chapan Lolpusike, 35, pumps water from a well for some of his camels to drink before heading out to graze close to his manyatta -a pastoralist homestead settlement- in Kenya, on September 29, 2025. Photo / Luis Tato, AFP

“God, God, God, protect them,” chanted two herders, their eyes following a dozen camels rushing towards acacia trees, oblivious to the dry riverbed in northern Kenya where it hasn’t rained since April.

Sitting on the edge of a nearby well, Chapan Lolpusike recounted how his cows and oxen “all died”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save