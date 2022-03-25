Footage shows the moment Hannah Clarke and Rowan Baxter were pulled over by police for an unregistered vehicle. Video / News.com.au

Killer ex-husband Rowan Baxter was filmed by Queensland police berating his then-wife Hannah Clarke months before he killed her and the couple's three children.

The body-worn camera footage was released as an exhibit by a coroner's court looking into the horrific February 2020 quadruple killing.

Recorded in September 2019, just months before the killing, the footage shows a female police officer stopping Baxter and telling him the car he's driving had been unregistered for 82 days.

Clarke can be heard exclaiming from the passenger seat that she thought the registration was due the following month.

Baxter snaps at her: "Don't talk to me about it, cause it's your car."

At a later point in the video, Baxter makes a hand gesture suggesting he's upset and berates Clarke for forgetting to update the registration, asking her: "How? Just how? How did you not know?"

Rowan Baxter, Hannah Clarke and their children. Photo / Supplied

The inquest into the deaths of Clarke, Baxter and their children began earlier in the week and has heard from former friends and colleagues shedding light on the killer's "controlling and paranoid" behaviours prior to the horrific slayings. Baxter was originally from Tauranga and played for the New Zealand Warriors.

Clarke and her children Aaliyah, 6, Laianah, 4, and Trey, 3 were on their way to school on February 19, 2020, when they were doused in petrol and set alight by Baxter, who killed himself afterwards.

Deputy state coroner Jane Bentley also made public a note written by Baxter and edited in the weeks before the killings.

In the letter, Baxter attempts to paint himself as a victim and accuses Clarke of "destroying his life" by seeking a domestic violence order.

Baxter also accused Clarke of being responsible for him being unable to see his children as much as he used to.

"I'm not going to take it anymore Hannah," he wrote.

"Do you know how hard it is to go to bed every night without your children? I wish you had have just tried.

"I have told the kids that you loved them. They will miss you I'm sure.

Rowan Baxter's killing of his ex-wife and three children is being examined by a coroner's court.

"You destroyed my life and I cannot move on. I hope all this was worth it for you and your family."

The inquest into their deaths is ongoing.

How to get help

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people. Scream for help so your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you. Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay.

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Crisis line - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 (available 24/7)

• Shine: Helpline - 0508 744 633 (available 24/7)

• It's Not Ok: Family violence information line - 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Specialist services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and children. Crisis line - 0800 742 584 (available 24/7)

• Ministry of Justice: For information on family violence

• Te Kupenga Whakaoti Mahi Patunga: National Network of Family Violence Services

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women

How to hide your visit:

If you are reading this information on the Herald website and you're worried that someone using the same computer will find out what you've been looking at, you can follow the steps at the link here to hide your visit. Each of the websites above also has a section that outlines this process.