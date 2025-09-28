Speaking at the United Nations, Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to “finish the job” against Hamas, despite sharp international condemnation following the intensification of the offensive.
The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1219 people on the Israeli side, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Of the 251 people abducted during the attack, 47 remain held in Gaza, including 25 whom the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 66,005 people, mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry, which the UN deems reliable.
-Agence France-Presse