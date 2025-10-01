Advertisement
Hamas suspects arrested in Berlin over alleged plot to attack Jewish, Israeli sites

AFP
2 mins to read

Three suspected members of Palestinian militant group Hamas have been arrested in Berlin for allegedly planning attacks on Jewish and Israeli sites. Photo / Getty Images

Three suspected members of Palestinian militant group Hamas have been arrested in Berlin for allegedly planning attacks on Jewish and Israeli sites, German prosecutors said, with weapons and ammunition also seized.

The suspects were “foreign operatives” of Hamas, who “have been involved in procuring firearms and ammunition for the organisation”

