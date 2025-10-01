Three suspected members of Palestinian militant group Hamas have been arrested in Berlin for allegedly planning attacks on Jewish and Israeli sites. Photo / Getty Images

Three suspected members of Palestinian militant group Hamas have been arrested in Berlin for allegedly planning attacks on Jewish and Israeli sites, German prosecutors said, with weapons and ammunition also seized.

The suspects were “foreign operatives” of Hamas, who “have been involved in procuring firearms and ammunition for the organisation” in Germany, said federal prosecutors in a statement.

An AK-47 assault rifle and several pistols, along with a stash of ammunition, were seized when the suspects were arrested, it said.

“The weapons were to be used by Hamas for deadly attacks targeting Israeli or Jewish institutions in Germany.”

According to news outlet Der Spiegel, searches were also carried out in the eastern city of Leipzig around the same time as the arrests in Berlin.