World

Hamas seeking Marwan Barghouti’s release in Gaza talks, Egypt media reports

AFP
2 mins to read

Smoke rises from Gaza City, seen from Deir al-Balah, following intense Israeli military attacks, as Palestinians gather at an aid distribution point in the Netzarim area of northern Gaza on October 5. Photo / Getty Images

Hamas is demanding the release of high-profile Palestinian inmate Marwan Barghouti from an Israeli jail as part of ongoing negotiations on a hostage-prisoner exchange, Egyptian state-linked media reported Tuesday.

Al-Qahera News, which is close to Egypt’s intelligence services, said talks had begun in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh

