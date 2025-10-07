Smoke rises from Gaza City, seen from Deir al-Balah, following intense Israeli military attacks, as Palestinians gather at an aid distribution point in the Netzarim area of northern Gaza on October 5. Photo / Getty Images

Hamas is demanding the release of high-profile Palestinian inmate Marwan Barghouti from an Israeli jail as part of ongoing negotiations on a hostage-prisoner exchange, Egyptian state-linked media reported Tuesday.

Al-Qahera News, which is close to Egypt’s intelligence services, said talks had begun in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh on the lists of Palestinian inmates to be freed by Israel under a potential ceasefire deal.

Barghouti, a leading member of the Palestinian Fatah party and imprisoned since 2002, is a hugely influential figure for the Palestinians.

He is among several high-profile detainees whose release is being sought by Hamas.

Other names mentioned include Ahmad Saadat, Hassan Salameh and Abbas Al-Sayed.