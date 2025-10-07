Indirect talks have been under way since in Sharm El-Sheikh as part of a 20-point plan proposed by United States President Donald Trump to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.
The plan includes the release of hostages seized by Hamas and other Palestinian militants in the October 7, 2023, attacks that sparked the Gaza war.
In return for the hostages, Israel is expected to release 250 Palestinian prisoners with life sentences and more than 1700 detainees from Gaza taken during the war.
The plan also includes a phased Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the disarmament of Hamas.
On Monday, Hamas said it was ready to reach an agreement to end the war in the Palestinian territory and to carry out an immediate exchange of hostages and prisoners with Israel.
