Armed militants from the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' military wing, in eastern Gaza. Photo / Ahmad Salem, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

Hamas says it would consider giving up missiles and rockets as part of a ceasefire with Israel

Hamas said it would consider giving up missiles and rockets as part of a ceasefire with Israel, a sign the group is prepared to make further concessions towards the United States-brokered roadmap for peace.

“If you’re referring to weapons with ranges beyond the buffer zone, then yes, that’s reasonable to discuss, because they could pose a threat to the other side,” Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk said when asked by Al-Jazeera about disarmament.

He spoke in an interview with the Doha-based TV station today.

Hamas is working on an alternative to the Gaza stabilisation force laid out in the plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump last month, Abu Marzouk said.

The group’s counter proposal, he said, will prevent a “power vacuum” in the Palestinian territory, after fighting was mostly paused following the signing of the agreement.