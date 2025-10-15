“As for the remaining corpses, it requires extensive efforts and special equipment for their retrieval and extraction. We are exerting great effort in order to close this file,” it added.
The announcement came as the Israeli military said “two coffins of deceased hostages” had been transferred into the custody of the Red Cross and were on their way to Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.
“Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the hostages,” a joint statement from the Israeli military and security agency said.
There is now domestic pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to tie aid to the fate of the bodies.
Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has threatened to cut off aid supplies to Gaza if Hamas fails to return the remains of soldiers still held in the territory.
-Agence France-Presse