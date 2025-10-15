Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Hamas says it has handed over all hostage remains it can reach

AFP
2 mins to read

Thirteen Israeli hostages released by the Al-Qassam Brigades are handed over to International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) teams in Deir al-Balah, Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Thirteen Israeli hostages released by the Al-Qassam Brigades are handed over to International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) teams in Deir al-Balah, Gaza. Photo / Getty Images

Hamas says it has handed back the remains of all the deceased hostages that it can reach, as the Israeli military said the Red Cross had received two more bodies in Gaza.

Since Monday, under a ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump, Hamas has handed back 20

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save