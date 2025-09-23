Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Hamas releases hostage video as Palestinian statehood conference takes place

Ephrat Livni
New York Times·
4 mins to read

Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards in the central Gaza Strip. About 20 Israeli hostages are believed to be alive in Gaza. Photo / Eyad Baba, AFP

Displaced Palestinians move with their belongings southwards in the central Gaza Strip. About 20 Israeli hostages are believed to be alive in Gaza. Photo / Eyad Baba, AFP

On the eve of the Jewish new year, shortly before world leaders gathered today at the United Nations for a conference on the recognition of Palestinian statehood, Hamas released a video of an Israeli hostage being held in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The video showed Alon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save