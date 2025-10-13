Israelis react as they wait for the release of Israelis still held in Gaza at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv early on October 13, 2025. Photo / AFP. Ahmad Gharabli

Seven Israeli hostages were transferred to the Red Cross in Gaza on Monday, the first group of what is expected to be 20 survivors, according to the Israeli military and security service.

“According to information provided by the Red Cross, seven hostages have been transferred into their custody, and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.

“The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on.”

A huge crowd gathered to support hostage families in Tel Aviv erupted in joy at the reports, which cited Israeli security sources.

The Israeli government has confirmed the seven hostages’ names: Eitan Abraham Mor, 25, Gali Berman, 28, Ziv Berman, 28, Omri Miran, 48, Alon Ohel, 24, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, 24, and Matan Angrest, 22.