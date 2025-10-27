Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Hamas hands over body of Israeli hostage as pressure grows over Gaza truce

Dave Clark
AFP·
5 mins to read

Relatives and residents attend the funeral of Palestinian Yusuf al-Yakubi in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on October 17 after his body was returned from Israeli custody under the ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas. Photo / Getty Images

Relatives and residents attend the funeral of Palestinian Yusuf al-Yakubi in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on October 17 after his body was returned from Israeli custody under the ceasefire and hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas. Photo / Getty Images

Hamas has handed over the remains of a deceased hostage as the Palestinian group came under increasing pressure to return its remaining deceased captives as promised under the Gaza ceasefire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Israeli forces had received a coffin containing what Hamas said was the 16th of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save