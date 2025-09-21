A senior Hamas official praised Britain, Canada, and Australia's recognition of a Palestinian state as a victory. Photo / Getty Images

A senior Hamas official has hailed Britain, Canada and Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state, describing it as a victory for the rights of Palestinians.

“These developments represent a victory for Palestinian rights and the justice of our cause, and send a clear message: no matter how far the occupation goes in its crimes, it will never be able to erase our national rights,” senior Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi told AFP.

In a statement later on Sunday, Hamas said the recognition must be accompanied by “practical measures”.

These, it said, should include an immediate halt to “the genocidal war being waged against our people in the Gaza Strip and confronting the ongoing annexation and judaisation projects in the West Bank and Jerusalem,” the group said in a statement.

- Agence France-Presse