Gunmen have attacked a passenger coach in Syria’s Sweida province, killing two people. Photo / Getty Images

Gunmen have killed at least two people when they opened fire on a coach along the road between Damascus and Druze-majority Sweida in southern Syria, months after deadly sectarian clashes in the area.

State news agency SANA reported that “a passenger coach ... on the Damascus-Sweida road was fired upon by unidentified gunmen, killing two people and wounding others”.

Local outlet Sweida 24 identified the victims as a woman and a young man.

The outlet said that the coach was on its way back from Damascus, “within the area where General Security checkpoints are deployed”.

Sweida province witnessed a week of bloodshed that began on July 13 with clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin but rapidly escalated, drawing in government forces, armed groups from other parts of Syria and Israeli intervention.