Gunmen attack coach on Damascus–Sweida road, killing two passengers

AFP
2 mins to read

Gunmen have attacked a passenger coach in Syria’s Sweida province, killing two people. Photo / Getty Images

Gunmen have killed at least two people when they opened fire on a coach along the road between Damascus and Druze-majority Sweida in southern Syria, months after deadly sectarian clashes in the area.

State news agency SANA reported that “a passenger coach ... on the Damascus-Sweida road was fired upon

