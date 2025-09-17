The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the Township of Codorus in York County, 210 kilometres southwest of Philadelphia.
“There are many details, which at this point we are not prepared to release, given the ongoing nature of the investigation,” Paris said.
The two wounded officers were in critical but stable condition, he added.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said “this is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for York County and for the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“We grieve for the loss of life for three precious souls who served this county, served this commonwealth and served this country, and we continue to pray for the full recovery of those who are dealing with their wounds,” Shapiro told a press conference.
Schools in the area were briefly put on lockdown, the Telegraph reported.
Breaking news. More to come.
- AFP