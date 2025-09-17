“I can confirm that there were five law enforcement officers who were shot today, three fatally,” State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris told reporters.

A gunman opened fire on five police officers in the eastern US state of Pennsylvania, killing three and seriously injuring two before he was killed at the scene, a senior police official said.

The officers had gone to an address as part of a domestic violence investigation when they came under fire.

“I can confirm that the shooter is dead,” Paris added, stating the suspect had been shot by police.

He said an investigation was underway and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.