Police officers carry debris from the site of a bomb explosion in Cali, Colombia. Photo / Iusef Samir Rojas, AFP
Two separate attacks blamed on dissident guerrilla groups killed 18 people and wounded dozens in Colombia today, one involving a truck bomb, while a drone downed a police helicopter in the other, deepening the country’s most serious security crisis in decades.
The latest deadly attacks, which struck the southwestern cityof Cali and a coca farm in the country’s north, pose fresh challenges to Colombia’s fragile peace processes before elections next year.
Around 3pm on Thursday local time, a truck loaded with explosives was detonated on a busy street near a military aviation school in Cali, killing six people and wounding more than 60, officials said.
“There was a thunderous sound of something exploding near the air base,” 65-year-old witness Hector Fabio Bolanos told AFP.
Witness Alexis Atizabal, 40, said “there were fatalities among people passing by on the avenue”.
Images shared on social media showed vehicles on fire, destroyed homes, injured people on the ground and people fleeing in panic amid the sound of alarms and screams.
Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder ordered martial law for the country’s third most populous city. He also announced a temporary ban on large trucks entering the city and called on the public to report information about the incident for a US$10,000 ($17,225) reward.
Former top security officials have voiced concern that the Colombian intelligence services have lost a step and are no longer able to detect and foil plots.
‘Most painful days’
Colombians are fearful of a return to the violence of the 1980s and 1990s, when cartel attacks, guerrilla violence and political assassinations were commonplace.
The latest attacks heaped pressure on the Government of President Gustavo Petro, whose conciliatory approach to armed groups has been blamed for the uptick in violence.
In response to the recent attacks, Petro said dissident guerrillas loyal to Mordisco, another group known as the “Segunda Marquetalia” and the country’s largest cartel the Clan del Golfo would be declared “terrorist organisations”.
Petro is constitutionally barred from running again in next year’s elections.
Earlier this month, Colombia buried 39-year-old conservative presidential candidate Miguel Uribe, who was shot in June while campaigning in the capital Bogota.