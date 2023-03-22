A bodyguard could face slaughter by firing squad for letting dictator Kim Jong-un to leave home with white stains on his coat. Photo / KCNA

A North Korean bodyguard is set to face the wrath of Kim Jong-un after the fiery dictator was seen out and about with a mysterious white powder on his jacket.

The supreme leader was inspecting a missile launch last week when propaganda pictures captured him looking over a balcony.

But the camera captured something amiss - showing his jacket covered in white marks.

There are now fears the hermit kingdom’s leader could unleash his wrath on his bodyguards for causing him public humiliation.

North Korean expert Michael Madden explained that those “responsible” for Kim Jong-un’s wardrobe malfunction could be sentenced to hard labour or even execution.

“My initial reaction was OMFG,” he said on his website North Korea Leadership Watch.

“Personnel who have irritated the supreme leader are usually punished with demotions, hardship assignments or labour education.

“It is unlikely that anyone will get shot over something like this – unless the leader is feeling particularly mercurial.

“But if he got angry about this then a few people will probably get sent to a construction site or a farm for a month or two to think about this minor transgression.

“It is not unheard of to be sent away for execution.

“There are accounts of the leader’s father, Kim Jong-il, having bodyguards and members of his personal staff sent to prisons and in one case to the firing squad for very minor offences.

The mysterious white powder was clearly visible on Kim Jong-un's coat. Photo / KCNA

“One unconfirmed story is that a member of his personal staff sat at his desk and smoked one of his cigarettes. Kim Jong-il discovered this and had the man shot.”

However, the “offender” could potentially get out of a hefty punishment if they pen a letter of apology to the supreme leader.

Earlier this month, an intelligence agent faced firing squad after being caught using internet privileges to Google the leader.

