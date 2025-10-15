“I saw maybe 50 people sitting in a row on their knees with handcuffs and their foreheads against the ground,” she told Aftonbladet, the Swedish newspaper.

“They dragged me to the opposite side from where the others were sitting, and I had the flag around me the whole time. They hit and kicked me.”

Thunberg accused the guards of having “no empathy or humanity” and claimed they took selfies with her while she was in prison.

She added: “There’s a lot I don’t remember. So much is happening at once. You’re in shock, you’re in pain, but you go into a state of trying to stay calm.”

Thunberg also claimed that she had to “beg” for water while being kept in 40C heat but said the guards laughed in front of her while holding water bottles, before threatening to “gas” her.

“When people fainted, we banged on the cages and asked for a doctor. Then the guards came and said: ‘We’re going to gas you’. It was standard for them to say that. They held up a gas cylinder and threatened to press it against us,” she said.

“During the nights, guards regularly came by and shook the bars, shining flashlights, and several times a night they came in and forced everyone to stand up.”

The Daily Telegraph has contacted the Israeli foreign ministry about Thunberg’s most recent claims. It pointed to a statement from October 5 that labelled the activist’s previous claims of torture as “brazen lies”.

At the time, it said: “The claims regarding the mistreatment of Greta Thunberg and other detainees from the Hamas-Sumud flotilla are brazen lies.”

“Greta also did not complain to the Israeli authorities about any of these ludicrous and baseless allegations because they never occurred,” the ministry added.

She first accused Israel of torturing her shortly after she was deported from the country earlier this month, which the ministry denied.

The climate activist was deported from Israel on October 6 after being detained on the flotilla several days before.

The flotilla had set sail from Barcelona in September, its second attempt to breach Israel’s navy blockade over Gaza.

On October 2, most of the vessels in the GSF had been stopped some 160km off the war-torn enclave after ignoring orders to change course.

Organisers called the interceptions an “illegal attack on unarmed humanitarians in international waters”.

After the boats were intercepted, Israel released a video of Thunberg sitting on deck, being handed a bottle of water and jacket by a soldier.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said: “Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port.

“Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.”

After Thunberg’s boat was stopped, the GSF pledged to “continue undeterred”.

In June this year, Israeli naval forces detained Thunberg and 11 crew members from a small ship organised by a pro-Palestinian group called the Freedom Flotilla Coalition as they approached Gaza.

