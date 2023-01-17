Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of a mine during protest action by climate activists in Germany. Video / The Independent

Police officers carry Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg away from the edge of a mine during protest action by climate activists in Germany. Video / The Independent

Swedish environmental activist, Greta Thunberg has been detained by police while taking part in protests against the demolition of a German village, which is due to be demolished to make way for the expansion of a nearby coal mine.

Hundreds of climate activists resumed their demonstrations across western Germany against the ongoing destruction of village of Luetzerath, German news agency dpa reported.

Police officers hold Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg as coal opponents continued protests at several locations in North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo / Federico Gambarini, dpa via AP

The protests in several locations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village left the site.

Dozens of climate activists glued themselves to a main street in Germany’s western city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf. Near Rommerskirchen, a group of about 120 activists also occupied the coal railroad tracks to the Neurath power plant, according to police and energy company RWE. Those who refused to leave the tracks were carried away, dpa reported.

In addition, several people occupied a giant digger at the coal mine of Inden, while hundreds of other protesters joined a protest march near Luetzerath. The village itself was evacuated by the police in recent days and is sealed off.

Swedish climate activist Thunberg, who traveled to western Germany to participate in the weekend demonstrations against the expanded mine, took part in Tuesday’s protest near Luetzerath.

Once again, there were a few clashes with the police.

Several activists ran over to the Garzweiler open pit mine, according to dpa. They stood at the brink of the open pit, which has a sharp break-off edge. Police said it was dangerous and people were prohibited from staying there.

People attend a protest rally at the Garzweiler opencast mining near the village Luetzerath in Erkelenz, Germany. Photo / Michael Probst, AP

Thunberg was one of several protesters carried away by police from the mine’s edge in the afternoon, dpa reported.

One protester was able to enter the mine, RWE said, calling the move “very reckless,” dpa said.

Police and RWE started evicting protesters from Luetzerath on Jan. 11, removing roadblocks, chopping down treehouses and bulldozing buildings.

Climate strike week 230. We are currently in Lützerath, a German village threatened to be demolished for an expansion of a coal mine. People have been resisting for years. Join us here at 12 or a local protest tomorrow to demand that #LützerathBleibt !#ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/hGrCK6ZQew — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 13, 2023

Activists have cited the symbolic importance of Luetzerath for years, and thousands of people demonstrated Saturday against the razing of the village by RWE for the expansion of the Garzweiler coal mine.



