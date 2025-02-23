Grenade explosion kills two Cambodian toddlers while they played in the dirt

A member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) examines an unexploded ordnance (UXO) that was unearthed by a worker during irrigation work in Svay Rieng province this month. Parts of Cambodia are still littered with unexploded ordnance from decades of conflict, and US President Donald Trump's decision to freeze virtually all American aid has seen many long-running projects to clear the deadly debris grind to a halt. Photo / AFP

A member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) examines an unexploded ordnance (UXO) that was unearthed by a worker during irrigation work in Svay Rieng province this month. Parts of Cambodia are still littered with unexploded ordnance from decades of conflict, and US President Donald Trump's decision to freeze virtually all American aid has seen many long-running projects to clear the deadly debris grind to a halt. Photo / AFP

Two Cambodian toddlers died when a rocket-propelled grenade believed buried since the country’s civil war blew up near their homes, an official said Sunday.

The explosion happened on Saturday in a remote village in northwestern Siem Reap province that was once a battle site for Cambodian Government soldiers and Khmer Rouge fighters in the 1980s and 1990s.

The children who died were cousins – a boy and a girl who were both 2.

“According to an investigation report, the two toddlers were playing on the ground, digging the soil and may have hit (the grenade) with an object that caused the explosion,” Heng Ratana, director-general of the Government’s Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC), told AFP.

He said one child was killed instantly while another died in hospital.