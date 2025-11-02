Police in Crete are searching for suspects after a family vendetta shootout left two dead. Photo / Getty Images

Police in Crete are searching for suspects after a family vendetta shootout left two dead. Photo / Getty Images

Police on the Greek island of Crete are on a manhunt to find the perpetrators of a family vendetta shootout that killed two and injured several others.

Police said the shooting in the mountainous village of Vorizia in central Crete killed a man, 39, and a woman, 56.

Police department spokeswoman Constantia Dimoglidou told state TV it was “still not clear how many people were involved”.

“From our investigation, it emerges that the member of one family came to the village in the morning, met with members of the other family and opened fire against them. This is how the gunfire exchange began,” she said.

Two other women and two men were also hurt and hospitalised, and the police said it was treating the latter two as potential suspects.