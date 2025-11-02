Advertisement
Greek police hunt suspects in Crete vendetta shootout

AFP
Police in Crete are searching for suspects after a family vendetta shootout left two dead. Photo / Getty Images

Police on the Greek island of Crete are on a manhunt to find the perpetrators of a family vendetta shootout that killed two and injured several others.

Police said the shooting in the mountainous village of Vorizia in central Crete killed a man, 39, and a woman, 56.

