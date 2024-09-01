Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Great Lego Spill: Thousands of pieces still washing up on shores worldwide 27 years later

By Aimee Ortiz
New York Times·
7 mins to read
Many come to Perranporth Beach, near Cornwall, looking for Lego bricks that fell off a cargo ship in 1997 and are still washing up. Tracey Williams has been documenting Lego finds from that ship for years. Photo / Guy Martin, The New York Times

Many come to Perranporth Beach, near Cornwall, looking for Lego bricks that fell off a cargo ship in 1997 and are still washing up. Tracey Williams has been documenting Lego finds from that ship for years. Photo / Guy Martin, The New York Times

Nearly five million Lego pieces plunged into the sea in 1997. The pieces are still showing up — on England’s coast, in Ireland, Belgium, France and possibly at the beach near you.

On a miserable,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World