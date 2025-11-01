Advertisement
Grand Egyptian Museum opens in Cairo after decades of delays

Lobna Monieb
AFP·
4 mins to read

Lighting effects depicting the funerary mask of ancient Egyptian King Tutankhamun light up the sky during the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) in Giza, on the southwestern outskirts of the capital, Cairo. Photo / Khaled Desouki, AFP

Egypt has at last opened the US$1 billion ($1.7b) Grand Egyptian Museum as performers dressed in white tunics embroidered with designs inspired by ancient frescoes, greeted guests.

“Today, as we celebrate together the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, we are writing a new chapter in the history of the

