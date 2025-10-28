Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Governor urges military help in Japan after record number of deadly bear attacks

AFP
2 mins to read

‘Dire’ bear attacks push Japan governor to request military aid for public safety. Photo / Getty Images

‘Dire’ bear attacks push Japan governor to request military aid for public safety. Photo / Getty Images

A regional Japanese official asked the Government today to send in the military to help deal with a “truly dire” spate of deadly bear attacks.

Bears have killed a record 10 people in Japan so far this year, a government official confirmed to AFP, surpassing the previous high of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save