Suzuki said bears now appear not only in mountains but also in urban areas.
It was “abnormal” for the daily lives of all residents to be so disrupted, he added.
Newly appointed Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said in response that the Government would “make the utmost use of the capabilities and authority” to restore safety.
An Environment Ministry official who monitors the bear attacks confirmed to AFP that the number of people killed “has reached 10”.
The latest victim was attacked with three other people in a mountain village in Akita last week, the official said.
The figure does not yet include more recent fatalities seemingly linked to other attacks.
A woman was found dead on Monday near rice fields in Akita, while a man and his dog were found deceased in the neighbouring Iwate region, local media reported. Both showed signs of having been attacked.
Bears have attacked tourists, entered stores and appeared near schools and parks, particularly in northern regions.
Japan has two types of bears: Asian black bears – also known as moon bears – and the bigger brown bears that live on the main northern island of Hokkaido.
Thousands of bears are shot every year, although Japan’s ageing human population means that the number of hunters is declining.
Last week, Japan’s new Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara called bear attacks “a big problem, a serious problem”.
“We are committed to further strengthening various measures including securing and training government hunters and managing the bear population,” he told a news conference.
