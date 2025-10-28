Governor urges military help in Japan after record number of deadly bear attacks

‘Dire’ bear attacks push Japan governor to request military aid for public safety. Photo / Getty Images

A regional Japanese official asked the Government today to send in the military to help deal with a “truly dire” spate of deadly bear attacks.

Bears have killed a record 10 people in Japan so far this year, a government official confirmed to AFP, surpassing the previous high of six in the financial year that ended in March 2024.

The animals have been increasingly encroaching into towns because of factors including a declining human population and climate change.

Kenta Suzuki, the Governor of northern Akita prefecture, told Japan’s Defence Minister that “the lives of our citizens cannot be protected without the help of the Self-Defence Forces”.

“Attacks targeting the neck and face are extremely common, resulting in a truly dire situation,” he said.