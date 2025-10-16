Advertisement
Home / World

Governor and potential presidential candidate waging belligerent campaign against White House

Karen Tumulty
Washington Post·
8 mins to read

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a leading Democrat, during a news conference on September 2 in Chicago. Photo / Joshua Lott, The Washington Post

While most of the rest of the Democratic Party was still reeling from Donald Trump’s victory in November, Illinois Democratic Governor JB Pritzker was already gearing up for battle.

“I would remind you that a happy warrior is still a warrior,” Pritzker said two days after the election. “You come

