A Google Street View car led cops on 160km/h chase in front of a school. Photo / Facebook

A man driving a Google Maps Street View car led cops on a dramatic high-speed car chase through Indiana.

The Middletown Police Department shared in a statement on Facebook that the vehicle was seen travelling at “over 100 miles per hour”.

The driver sped past a local high school, all with a 360-degree camera mounted on his car roof.

“The Google vehicle lost control and drove through a yard and then into a creek, where it became stuck.”

The driver was identified as Google employee Coleman Ferguson.

Allegedly, Ferguson told the officer he was “scared to stop”.

Ferguson was escorted out of the vehicle and placed into custody.

The Google driver was then arrested for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

Google frequently drive around cities using mounted cameras to record footage for their map systems to help users navigate the road.

The Daily Mail reported that Google has not responded to the incident.