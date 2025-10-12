There was no timetable given for when Woods might return to competitive golf after the latest in a series of operations and injuries that have kept him inactive since last year’s British Open.
He suffered severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash but returned at the 2022 Masters and finished 47th.
Woods, who turns 50 in December, had a back operation last September. He was rehabilitating from that setback when he announced last March that he had suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.
There were available spots in his Hero World Challenge when most of the field was announced last week, but the latest announcement ends any thought Woods might play in the Bahamas event.
He has won 82 PGA Tour titles, matching Sam Snead for the all-time record, and ranks second on the all-time major win list, three off the record 18 won by another American, Jack Nicklaus.
The surgery also brings into question if Woods will play for his Jupiter Links team in the TGL tech-golf league when its season begins in January.
– Agence France-Presse