Tiger Woods has undergone lower-back disc replacement surgery to address pain and mobility loss. Photo / Getty Images

Tiger Woods underwent lumbar disc replacement surgery in his lower back after experiencing pain and a lack of mobility, the 15-time major golf champion announced.

The American great said he had the successful operation in New York on Friday (local time) at the hands of Dr Sheeraz Qureshi.

“After experiencing pain and lack of mobility in my back, I consulted with doctors and surgeons to have tests taken,” Woods said in a statement the next day.

“The scans determined that I had a collapsed disc in L4/5, disc fragments and a compromised spinal canal.

“I opted to have my disc replaced yesterday and I already know I made a good decision for my health and my back.”