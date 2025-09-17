Advertisement
Home / World

Gold worth $1.18m stolen in Paris museum heist

Béatrice Joannis and Adam Plowright
AFP·
3 mins to read

The Galerie de Mineralogie of the Museum of Natural History is closed after someone stole several gold nuggets from the Paris Natural History Museum. Photo / Getty Images

Thieves have broken into Paris’ Natural History Museum, making off with gold samples worth €600,000 in the latest of a series of robberies from cultural institutions, according to the museum.

A break-in was detected on Tuesday morning (local time), after intruders reportedly used an angle grinder and

