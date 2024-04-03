A hero describes attempts to save victim of horrific sushi shop attack, Covid vaccine’s link to a healthy teen’s death and Auckland Airport's new-look facility opens to the public in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

The widows of the father and son who died trying to save a two-year-old girl from a Gold Coast swimming pool have broken their silence.

The child’s father, Dharmvir Singh, 38, and grandfather Gurjinder Singh, 65, leapt into the pool to try to save the toddler only to get into trouble themselves.

The younger man’s daughter was reportedly playing on the step of an apartment block pool when they lost their footing and fell into deeper water, sparking the double Easter Sunday tragedy.

Mitchell Ware from the Queensland Ambulance Service said bystanders were able to pull the people from the pool and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but both men died at the scene.

The girl was saved and unhurt, according to 7News.

A woman known to the two men was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in an emotional but stable condition.

Dharmvir Singh’s grieving widow Sandeep Kaur has now spoken of the family’s “massive shock and stress” in a heartfelt online appeal.

“Me and my mother-in-law are two widows now,” Kaur wrote, sharing that she now faced caring for her two daughters alone, alongside supporting her mother-in-law.

She made a plea for financial assistance, noting the “family’s earning hands” have been “abruptly taken away”.

“Our all family, relatives and friends are in massive shock and stress,” Kaur said, adding that the bodies will need to be returned to the family’s Melbourne home before two “expensive” funeral services are held.

“Please help us in this untimely havoc situation,” she wrote.

‘Within a couple of seconds’

The deaths of the two men have prompted authorities to issue a warning about water safety.

“It’s an extremely emotional scene. Anyone could understand that not just to lose one family member but to lose two family members,” Mitchell Ware said.

School holidays and the Easter break were a particularly busy time for emergency service workers where there’s a spike in drownings, he said.

“I will just reiterate to the community to exercise due care, especially if you’re not a strong swimmer, and especially if there’s young children around that you are really careful,” Ware said.

Dharmvir 'Sunny' Singh, 38, died while trying to save his toddler. Photo / Supplied

“Because we know that children and even adults can drown within a couple of seconds if they find themselves in those sort of situations.”

The family is understood to be holidaying from Victoria.

It is unclear whether safety flotation devices were by the pool at the time.

Ware said “tragic” incidents such as this affected families, witnesses and first responders.

“We’ve got a good support network around our paramedics,” he added.

“But it’s not just our first responders that can respond to these sort of incidents that are obviously tragic for the family, also the community - there [were] bystanders within the pool also on holidays.

“These incidents can have long-lasting effects for not just the family members involved but also the people [who] were at the scene as well and also the first responders.

“So again, obviously express our condolences to those people.”

Queensland police are investigating and a report will be prepared for the coroner.