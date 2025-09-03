It has been reported the woman was an Uber driver who had taken a male passenger to the shopping centre. Photo / Emily Walker, News.com.au

Gold Coast stabbing: Woman fights for life after attack at Westfield

A woman is fighting for her life after a horror stabbing at a Gold Coast shopping centre overnight.

Police say the woman was stabbed several times at the Westfield shopping centre at Coomera shortly before 1.30am on Wednesday, with emergency services receiving reports of an assault in a vehicle.

The 32-year-old woman suffered significant wounds to her neck and face.

She was rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital in a life-threatening condition, and remained critical later on Wednesday morning.

It has been reported the woman was an Uber driver who had taken a male passenger to the shopping centre, according to 7NEWS.