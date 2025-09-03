Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gold Coast stabbing: Woman fights for life after attack at Westfield

By Jessica Paul
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

It has been reported the woman was an Uber driver who had taken a male passenger to the shopping centre. Photo / Emily Walker, News.com.au

It has been reported the woman was an Uber driver who had taken a male passenger to the shopping centre. Photo / Emily Walker, News.com.au

A woman is fighting for her life after a horror stabbing at a Gold Coast shopping centre overnight.

Police say the woman was stabbed several times at the Westfield shopping centre at Coomera shortly before 1.30am on Wednesday, with emergency services receiving reports of an assault in a vehicle.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save