A crime scene has been established at the shopping centre, with the entire outdoor eating area taped off along the Foxwell Rd side of the complex by about 6.30am.
Investigations into the circumstances leading up to the incident – including who may have been involved – remain ongoing.
No arrests have been made.
“Investigators are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with relevant vision to come forward,” a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.