Gold Coast man Gable Tostee caught up in another high-rise incident in a Surfers Paradise hotel

Gable Tostee was acquitted of killing his New Zealand Tinder date Warriena Wright, who plunged to her death from his Surfers Paradise high-rise in August 2014.

Infamous Gold Coaster Gable Tostee has been caught up in another high-rise drama, ending with a woman taken to hospital.

Tostee, who now calls himself Eric Thomas, was acquitted of killing his New Zealand Tinder date Warriena Wright, who plunged to her death from his Surfers Paradise high-rise in August 2014.

Wright was a Kiwi living in Wellington and was on holiday in Australia. Her mother Merzabeth Tagpuno and Wright moved to New Zealand from the Philippines when she was a year old.

Gable Tostee and Warriena Wright on the night she died. Tostee also goes by the name Eric Thomas.

Police sources say Tostee was with a woman and her 12-year-old daughter at the Legends Hotel in Surfers Paradise about 4.30am on Wednesday when emergency services were called to the building.

Sources say the girl called Triple 0 to report that her mother was threatening to jump from the 10th floor hotel room and that Tostee was trying to stop her.

The woman was locked in the hotel room bathroom when police and paramedics arrived, sources said.

In 2019 Gable Tostee's new Tinder profile taking aim at single mothers.



She was taken by ambulance to hospital for a mental health assessment.

No charges were laid and a senior police source said there was no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Tostee.

"He just happened to be present when the incident occurred," the source said.

Tostee would not respond to The Courier-Mail's questions, saying in a message: "Unless you can confirm it was me and not someone who looked like me, I wouldn't publish anything."

It's the second time since Tostee was acquitted in 2016 that emergency services have been called to an incident involving him, and a woman has been taken to hospital.

Police and paramedics were called to his Carrara home in February 2019 over a disturbance.

Tostee complained to police that a woman was "going off" and that he had been assaulted.

The woman was taken to Robina Hospital for a mental health assessment.

No charges were laid over that incident.

The Kiwi tourist who tragically lost her life in 2014 had been described as a beautiful, caring and intelligent person by sister Marreza Tagpuno.

Wright had been on holiday in the Gold Coast where she met Tostee on Tinder.

She had taken time off from her job in the credit card division at Kiwibank to attend a friend's wedding and decided to stay on afterwards for a holiday.

On August 6, after the wedding celebrations were over, Wright checked into a motel in Surfers Paradise.

Two days later the tragic incident took place.