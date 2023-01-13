Two helicopters have reportedly crashed into one another near Sea World on the Gold Coast. Video / 9NEWS

The wife of the pilot killed in a horrific helicopter crash on the Gold Coast has revealed the heartbreaking thing she told him before the accident.

Ashley “Jenko” Jenkinson was at the controls of one of the helicopters when it collided with another landing chopper near Sea World on January 2.

He was one of four people – including British newlyweds Diane and Ron Hughes and Sydney woman Vanessa Tadros – who died when the helicopter crashed into a sandbank below.

Kosha Richardson-Johnson, Jenkinson’s widow, delivered a moving eulogy as mourners gathered on the Gold Coast to farewell the pilot, revealing how their relationship blossomed into starting a young family.

In a statement, read by the funeral celebrant Dean, she recalled Ashley calling her “beautiful” when he first met her.

Pilot Ashley Jenkinson has been farewelled at Southport Church of Christ after he died in a helicopter crash on the Gold Coast earlier this month.

He bought flowers and cooked for her during “a really tough time” for her, but was always a “true gentleman”.

Richardson-Johnson said Ash “worked tirelessly” to make their dream home.

She remembered him being a “hands-on dad” and how he loved spending time with his son, everything coming naturally to him.

“He was vocal with his appreciation … so much so that I’d say: ‘Shut up, Ash, I’ve heard that 10 times today!” she said.

In a heartbreaking twist, she revealed the last trip with Ashley and their son was to Bunnings, where she kissed him goodbye “like it was the last day, everyday, just in case it was.”

The last thing they said to each other was: “I love you.”

“My heart is broken with the loss of my present and future with this man – the man who made me laugh, cry, smile secretly and plan a future as a wife and mother,” she said.

Kosha Richaedson-Johnson (left) said the last thing they said to each other was “I love you”. Photo / NCA Newswire

Mourners gathered at the Southport Church of Christ on Friday to farewell the talented Sea World pilot killed in a horrific helicopter crash on the Gold Coast.

\Jenkinson’s family extended their gratitude to the community for their support during an “incredibly difficult” time.

They said they would not be speaking publicly and asked for their privacy to be respected.

“Ashley was much-loved and we are understandably devastated and struggling to come to terms with his passing,” the family said in a statement.

“We understand there is a high degree of interest from the community and, while we understand and appreciate this, Ashley’s funeral service will be private and by invitation only.”

‘With Arms Wide Open’ by Creed played in the first opening tribute before the funeral celebrant, Dean, addressed the crowd.

There were many tears shed over the father of one’s death. Photo / NCA Newswire

Jenkinson was called a “true hero” who always put others before himself.

“Ash was a gifted leader, a masterful communicator,” Dean said.

“He had an ability to connect with people with his natural charisma, coupled with his sharp mind… he was a natural problem solver.

“His energy was contagious and he made everything sound exciting.”

Jenkinson’s young son joined Dean on stage as he said: “I imagine in the years to come when he looks back on this tribute to his father, he’ll realise just how fortunate, and loved, he is and his father.

“Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Fly high.”

Miles Jenkinson, Ashley’s brother, recalled fond memories of his brother fixing a camper motor and wrestling with their pet cat growing up.

His brother’s love of helicopters began with a huge remote-control helicopter purchased at the mall.

“He was always an overachiever, always wanting to strive,” Miles said.

Mourners were quick to comfort each other outside the service. Photo / NCA Newswire

Miles remembered his brother flying himself and their other brother out to Kings Canyon in Alice Springs.

But it was becoming a father which “completed” Ashley’s life – Miles telling the crowd how doting on his son and even flying him in a helicopter.

“If there was anyone to comfort us right now, it would be Ash,” he said, holding back tears,

“We didn’t get enough time with you Ash, but we always remember the 40 years of childhood memories, and events we shared with you.

“And we commit to keeping those memories alive for your beautiful son, who will want for nothing.

“Ash was loving, kind, fearless, loyal and dedicated to his family.”

Miles ended his speech with the quote: “Sometimes being a brother is better than being a superhero.”

“You were the best brother we could have asked for, you towered above us in every way,” he said.

Jenkinson was at the controls of a helicopter that collided with another (pictured), crashing into a sandbank near Sea World. Four people died and multiple others were injured. Photo / NCA Newswire

During another montage, a radio broadcast from Sea World Helicopters paid tribute to Jenkinson.

“Throughout your career, you have touched the lives of so many,” the radio broadcast said.

“For the final time, radar and control services terminated.

“To blue skies and tailwinds, rest in peace.”

Brett Newman first met Jenkinson in 2007 as he was studying to get his pilot licence.

One of his first big jobs at Sea World’s chief helicopter pilot was to fly 1000 Chinese makeup artists – Newman revealing Jenkinson started addressing the group in “perfect Mandarin”.

“Afterwards we had to wait as every one of them got their picture taken with him,” Newman joked to laughter.

Newman fought back tears as he spoke of their special bond, how he loved Jenkinson like a son and how there was an enormous hole in his heart at losing Ash.

“We will miss him forever. Rest in peace mate,” he said.

Tributes for Jenkinson – who was Sea World’s chief pilot – streamed in when loved ones discovered his untimely death.

The 40-year-old father has been remembered as someone who tirelessly worked, even dropping off packages to people cut off by flooding in NSW’s Northern Rivers area last year.

Geelong woman Winnie De Silva, her son Leon and Vanessa Tadros’ 10-year-old son Nicholas were critically injured in the crash and rushed to hospital.

Two other holidaying couples from Auckland – Elmarie and Riaan Steenberg and Edward and Marle Swart – were on-board the other helicopter at the time.

Pilot Michael James was at the controls of the other vehicle and managed to land it safely on the sandbank.