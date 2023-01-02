Two helicopters have reportedly crashed into one another near Sea World on the Gold Coast. Video / Global News Network

Two helicopters have reportedly crashed into one another near Sea World on the Gold Coast. Video / Global News Network

Footage has emerged of the seconds prior to two helicopters colliding into one another on the Gold Coast which led to four deaths.

The tragic incident occurred on Monday at about 2pm. All the deaths happened in the same helicopter which crashed onto a sandbar after impact. The three remaining passengers are in a critical condition. All six passengers in the other helicopter, which was able to land, survived with five suffering minor injuries.

Queensland Police has said it appeared the collision occurred as one aircraft was taking off and the other landing from a heliport on Main Beach.

The pilot who lost his life after the collision between the two Sea World tour helicopters has been identified as Ashley Jenkinson, a respected figure in the aviation industry.

Jenkinson worked as a chief pilot at Sea World Helicopters.

The three passengers who survived the initial crash from his aircraft – a woman and two young boys – were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The two helicopters seconds before impact. Photo / 9 NEWS

‘Is he going to crash?’

Footage given to Channel 9 has shown the moments leading up to the crash.

Bystanders next to the heliport were filming the takeoff and landing on their phones when the incident occurred.

One child watching says “Is he going to crash?” just a few seconds before impact.

Others can be heard saying “no” as the tragedy unfolds.

Pilot a ‘true legend’

Those who knew Jenkinson, 40, have paid tribute to his “heroic” actions during last year’s floods, when he delivered packages to people who had been cut off, and have described him as a “true legend”.

“This incredible chief pilot performed lots of flights back and forth to people in need, including some very remote areas,” friend Billie Frank wrote on Facebook.

Chief pilot of SeaWorld helicopters, Ash 'Jenko' Jenkinson, 40, died in a helicopter crash over the Gold Coast Broadwater near SeaWorld on January 2. 2023. Photo / Facebook

“Flying is not an easy task. The concentration and being on point is constant, but as usual Ash smashed it out of the park to help the flood victims.”

“I can’t believe it. You really were a beautiful soul and would light up any room you entered. You will be missed so much,” said Kate Freeman.

“Devastating news. You were such a legend Ash. You helped so many people and have done so much good in your life,” said Rachelle O’Brien.

“Thoughts are with you and everyone involved Ash,” said Daniel Round.

“You were a true legend, you will be missed. Fly high, you were taken too soon. Was a pleasure to learn to fly under you Ash, you were a great mentor and a true gentleman. Fly high, blue skies and tailwinds, rest easy mate.”

There were dozens more tributes in the same vein as those above.

Facebook post from a local community group.

Jenkinson leaves behind a young son, whose first birthday he celebrated in September.

The pilot’s employer released a statement expressing its condolences for all the victims of the incident.

“Sea World Helicopters has expressed its shock and deepest sympathy for those involved in the Sea World helicopter accident on the Gold Coast,” a spokesman said.

“We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved, and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased.

“We are co-operating with all the authorities, including the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and the Queensland Police. As it is now a police investigation we cannot provide any further information at this stage.”

At least 13 people needed treatment following the collision, which occurred just before 2pm, local time.

Four people died after two helicopters collided and crashed near Sea World. Photo / News Media Network

Speaking at a press conference on Monday afternoon, Queensland Police South Eastern Regional Duty Officer Gary Worrell confirmed the four deaths, adding that another three people remained critical in hospital.

“At about 2pm today, police and emergency services were called to a two-helicopter midair collision just opposite Sea World in the Broadwater,” he said.

“Those two aircraft have crashed and landed on the sand bank just out from Sea World resort.

“Police and emergency services and members of the public attended the incident. Those people were confronted with a significant incident and, as a result of that incident, four people have lost their lives today, and we have three others critical in hospital.

“The investigation is ongoing, there will be a report by police for the coroner, and also the Australian Transport Safety Bureau is leading an investigation.”

‘Difficult scene’

Acting Inspector Worrell stressed police officers’ appreciation for members of the public who helped at the scene of the crash.

“It’s a difficult scene. Due to the area it’s located, on the sand bank, it was difficult to gain access, to get our emergency services to the scene to manage it appropriately. So I’d like to thank all those who attended to make that possible,” he said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the tragic incident. Acting Inspector Worrell said the investigation was at a “very early” stage.

“It only happened a few hours ago, and we’ve just managed to have all the critically injured patients taken to hospital,” he said.

“It would appear that one helicopter has been taking off and the other has been landing. The inquiries will obviously identify how the incident has occurred.”

He said he understood the seven people who either died or suffered critical injuries were all from the same helicopter.

“One air frame has had the windscreen removed, and it’s landed safely on the island. The other air frame has crashed, and it was upside down,” he explained.

“Members of the public and the police tried to remove the people, and commenced first aid and tried to get those people to safety.”

Emergency services irespond to reports to the helicopter crash near Sea World on the Gold Coast. Photo / 9 News

He again stressed at the ATSB’s inquiry would confirm the details of the incident.

Images show both of the helicopters involved lying on the sandbar, having suffered serious damage, with emergency workers swarming around them. At least one aircraft bears the words “Sea World Helicopters”.

A representative from the Queensland Ambulance Service, Jayney Shearman, told reporters the service had deployed “all available resources” to deal with the incident, including critical care paramedics and two medical helicopters.

“In the initial stages, there were 13 people that were identified on those two helicopters, there were three critical patients that were treated, and six lighter injuries,” she confirmed.

Those lighter injuries were mainly caused by glass shrapnel.

Gold Coast helicopter collision

“This is very traumatic, and certainly our thoughts and condolences go out to the families of all those involved,” she said.

“Access to the sandbar was actually very well co-ordinated, there was a lot of assistance from our allied services. So they were able to ferry our officers across.”

SeaWorld Drive was closed to traffic after the crash, and members of the public were urged to avoid the area.

The Gold Coast Bulletin reports two witnesses, Dang Nguyen and Julie Gill, said they had seen “two helicopters crash into each other”.

Another witness wrote online that her daughter saw the incident.

“People on both (helicopters). Landed on the sand not in Sea World thank goodness. Just praying for all. Hope this is not a tragedy.”

“We heard a loud noise and saw bits of debris flying,” another person wrote.

Update: 4 dead, 3 critical, 13 patients in total after 2 helicopters have collided mid air near Sea world on the Gold Coast. Full details tonight 6pm @7NewsBrisbane — Steve Hart (@SteveHartNews) January 2, 2023

A Sea World visitor told 7 News they’d seen one of the aircraft “in a tailspin with the cockpit windows falling away after impact”.

A man inside Sea World at the time of the apparent crash with his young son described hearing “a massive bang”.

“I was just walking my son and some Sea World staff were running outside. Didn’t really know what had happened but there was a massive bang,” John told 3AW.

“They’ve closed that side of the park now so people can’t look out the side into the water. Pretty scary stuff.”

The ATSB has already started its safety investigation into the incident.

“During the evidence gathering phase of the investigation, ATSB investigators will examine the wreckage and map the accident site,” the bureau said.

“Investigators will also recover any relevant components for further examination at the ATSB’s technical facilities in Canberra, gather any available recorded data for analysis, and interview witnesses and other involved parties.”



