“The world saw what happens when civilians challenge a siege. And still - Marinette sails on,” a flotilla post on Instagram said.

“She knows the fate of her sisters on the water. She knows what awaits. And she refuses to turn back.”

Palestine supporters in Caracas, Venezuela, protesting yesterday against the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla. Photo / Federico Parra, AFP

Protesters around the world held rallies yesterday to condemn Israel’s interceptions and to urge greater sanctions in response.

About 15,000 people marched in Barcelona, where the flotilla began its voyage, chanting “Gaza, you are not alone”, “Boycott Israel” and “Freedom for Palestine”.

Hundreds also gathered outside the Irish parliament in Dublin, where Miriam McNally, whose daughter was sailing with the flotilla, said she was “worried sick”.

Protests also took place in Paris, Berlin, The Hague, Tunis, Brasilia and Buenos Aires, according to AFP correspondents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the interceptions.

“I commend the soldiers and commanders of the navy who carried out their mission on Yom Kippur in the most professional and efficient manner,” he said yesterday.

“Their important action prevented dozens of vessels from entering the war zone and repelled a campaign of delegitimisation against Israel.”

Gaza’s civil defence agency and hospitals said Israeli strikes on the territory killed at least 52 people yesterday, including an employee of the French charity Doctors Without Borders.

The nearly two-year war was sparked by Palestinian militant group Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 1219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign since then has killed 66,225 Palestinians in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run health ministry, which the United Nations considers reliable.

- Agence France-Presse