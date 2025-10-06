Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Global network suspected of smuggling nearly 40,000 stolen phones from UK to China

AFP
Quick Read

According to the Met police, more than 80,000 mobile phones were stolen in London in 2024. Photo / 123rf

According to the Met police, more than 80,000 mobile phones were stolen in London in 2024. Photo / 123rf

London’s Metropolitan Police said today that it had arrested 46 people in an operation to bust a global network suspected of smuggling nearly 40,000 stolen phones from the UK to China.

Police said it was the “largest” ever crackdown on phone theft in the British capital, where tourist hotspots

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save