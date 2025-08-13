Advertisement
Global ‘mining mafia’ feeds China’s appetite for gold, investigation shows

By Rebecca Tan
Washington Post·
16 mins to read

Indonesia is the largest gold producer in Asia after China and has become a target of illicit gold-mining syndicates, investigators say. Photo / Muhammad Fadli, The Washington Post

Hilltop after hilltop in this remote part of Indonesia is being scalped of vegetation.

On the horizon, excavators lumber forward, gouging out rocks veined yellow. Nearby, milky chemicals collect in Olympic pool-sized trenches.

This is the work of Chinese mining syndicates flush with capital and connections, Indonesian investigators say.

