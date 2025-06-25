An artist's rendering provided by Foster + Partners shows the proposed cast-glass bridge, inspired by the tiara that Queen Elizabeth II wore on her wedding day, in St James's Park in central London. The park is to host monuments celebrating Britain's longest-reigning monarch, with two statues also planned. Photo / Foster + Partners via the New York Times

LONDON — A translucent glass bridge representing the tiara that Queen Elizabeth II wore on her wedding day and a pair of statues honouring the British monarch are central features in the design of a memorial to be built in a London park, according to artist renderings released today.

The memorial, which will aim to celebrate the Queen’s achievements as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and her marriage to Prince Philip, will also include an audio installation of her voice and inscriptions of quotations by her, according to the plans.

Designing the memorial, which has a projected cost of about US$31 million to US$62m, ($51.5m to $103m) is Foster + Partners, the architectural firm that designed the Millennium Bridge in London, modernised the British Museum’s Great Court and created Apple stores around the world. The concept was chosen from five finalists in an open search that began in December.

A final design is to be announced next April, according to the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, which is steering the project, and which chose the winning idea. It was established by the British Government and the royal household in 2023, the year after the Queen’s death at age 96.

The concept “celebrates Queen Elizabeth’s life through a time of great change, balancing tradition and modernity, public duty and private faith, the United Kingdom and a global Commonwealth”, the committee said in a statement.