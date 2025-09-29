Advertisement
Home / World

Give me back my life, Madeleine McCann suspect begs prosecutor

Max Stephens & James Rothwell
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Christian Brueckner arrives at the Landgericht Braunschweig state courthouse for one of the final days of his trial for sex crimes. Photo / Getty Images

The prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has emerged from hiding to confront the prosecutor leading the investigation against him.

Christian Brueckner was filmed arriving at the office of Hans Christian Wolters, a German lawyer, who for five years has tried to charge the convicted paedophile and rapist

