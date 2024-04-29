A 17-year-old was taken to Belmont Police Station, New South Wales. Photo / 123RF

A 17-year-old was taken to Belmont Police Station, New South Wales. Photo / 123RF

A 10-year-old girl has allegedly been stabbed to death by a teenager in New South Wales, Australia.

Emergency services were called to a home in Boolaroo - about 20km west of Newcastle - over a reported stabbing attack about 3.45pm (5:45 pm NZ time) today.

Paramedics discovered the girl with multiple stab wounds at the home, but she died soon after they arrived.

Police arrested a 17-year-old girl at the home, who they said was known to the dead girl.

The 17-year-old was taken to Belmont Police Station.