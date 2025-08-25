The knife became lodged in the child’s skull, with the handle exposed. Her mother reportedly tried to remove the knife but failed before taking her daughter to the hospital for treatment.
The girl’s condition is said to be stable after staff performed a craniotomy to safely remove the blade, a neurosurgeon told media. Staff from the Dongchuan District Health and Family Planning Bureau confirmed to media outlets that the girl had undergone surgery before being kept under observation.
A doctor told Chinese Business View that the girl was able to survive because of the softness of her skull.