The 3-year-old girl walked into a hospital with a fruit knife in her head after her mother accidentally stabbed her with it. Photo / X

A 3-year-old girl apparently walked into a hospital with a fruit knife lodged in the side of her head.

A video appeared to show the child entering Dongchuan People’s Hospital, in southwest China, with a 15cm blade part-way into her skull just above her right ear.

The clips, taken by an onlooker, went viral on Chinese social media, prompting a heated debate about the role of the mother.

The child’s mother, whose surname is Hu, was changing bedsheets when she swung a sheet and sent a fruit-knife flying into her daughter’s head, according to the South China Morning Post.

However, a member of hospital staff reportedly claimed that the mother had admitted to picking up the knife to “scare” her daughter, who was having a tantrum, before accidentally stabbing her with it.