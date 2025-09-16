A 59-year-old man has been hospitalised after being struck by a shopping trolley allegedly thrown from a railing at a Chatswood shopping centre. Photo / 9News

A teenage girl has been arrested after a man was struck by a trolley thrown from an upper level of a shopping centre in Sydney’s North Shore.

Shoppers at the Chatswood centre were left stunned as the incident unfolded about midday on Monday.

Emergency services rushed to the Victoria Ave centre after reports the 59-year-old man had been struck by the trolley as he walked on the ground floor.

He was treated at the scene for head and facial injuries before being taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was arrested at the centre shortly afterwards and taken to Chatswood Police Station for questioning.