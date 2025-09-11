An 11-year-old girl has died after a car crashed into a dam in northern New South Wales. Photo / Getty Images

Girl, 11, dies after SUV crashes into dam near Tenterfield in NSW

An 11-year-old girl has died, and a woman has been hospitalised, after a car crashed into a dam in northern New South Wales.

The girl was pulled unresponsive from the dam off the Bruxner Highway at Tenterfield – in the Australian state’s New England region – after the car crashed at about 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Police believe the black SUV crashed into a tree before plunging into the dam and becoming submerged.

The 11-year-old was treated by paramedics at the scene but could not be saved.

The driver, a 50-year-old woman, was also pulled from the water and treated at the scene before being taken to Tenterfield Hospital in a stable condition.