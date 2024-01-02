Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Home / World
Premium

Ghosts on the glacier: Incredible find reignites 50-year mystery

16 minutes to read
New York Times
By John Branch

Fifty years ago, eight Americans set off for South America to climb Aconcagua, one of the world’s mightiest mountains.

Things quickly went wrong. Two climbers died. Their bodies were left behind.

Now, a camera belonging

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.