“I won’t be watching the episode cause I don’t want to relive that night again & what happened before the call,” he wrote.

Victoria Goodwin was sentenced to 36-90 months in prison after taking a plea deal. Photo / Ethan Miller, Getty Images.

Victoria Goodwin, 32, reportedly planned to hire a hitman to kill Aaron, enlisting her lover Grant Amato to find someone to “take care of the situation”, the New York Post reports.

Amato was himself in prison at the time of the murder plot, having been convicted of the murders of his mother, father and brother in August 2019.

The murderous couple met after Victoria Goodwin watched a documentary about Amato’s crimes and contacted him, developing a romantic relationship as they exchanged text messages.

She reportedly once texted Amato: “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

Aaron said he had forgiven his wife for sleeping with “multiple men” in the lead-up to the murder plot because she claimed to be “so sorry”.

Victoria Goodwin was convicted for her part in the murder plot and will spend between 36 and 90 months in prison.

At her sentencing hearing, she apologised to her estranged husband, claiming she is “consumed with regret every day” for the conspiracy.

“I need you to know that I will always hold love for you. I genuinely pray you find your joy and peace again, and I will bow out of your life forever to hopefully ease that process.”