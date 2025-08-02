Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to minimum security prison sparks backlash

AFP
4 mins to read

Ghislaine Maxwell (left), who is serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein (right), has been moved to a minimum security facility in Texas, sparking outrage from their victims. Photo / AFP

Ghislaine Maxwell (left), who is serving a 20-year sentence for recruiting underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein (right), has been moved to a minimum security facility in Texas, sparking outrage from their victims. Photo / AFP

Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has been moved from a prison in Florida to a minimum security facility in Texas, the US Bureau of Prisons said today, triggering an angry reaction from some of their victims.

No reason was given for Maxwell’s transfer but it comes

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save