Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / Getty Images

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned associate of Jeffrey Epstein, today urged the United States Supreme Court to hear her appeal of her conviction and accused the Trump Administration of making inaccurate, distracting claims in court papers.

Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking in 2021, has said she was improperly prosecuted by federal officials, arguing that her case should not have proceeded because Epstein had signed a plea agreement years earlier blocking charges against potential co-conspirators.

The Justice Department said the widely criticised Epstein plea agreement, which was signed in South Florida, governed potential prosecutions only in that specific district and did not extend to New York, where Maxwell was indicted and convicted.

In a filing submitted today, Maxwell’s lawyers said the Trump Administration was trying “to distract by reciting a lurid and irrelevant account of Jeffrey Epstein’s misconduct”.

They wrote that the Government was seeking “to rewrite its own promise after the fact” and accused it of making meritless arguments to sidestep “the plain meaning” of the Epstein agreement.