Ghislaine Maxwell seeks Donald Trump pardon after Supreme Court appeal fails, Democrats urge rejection

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Ghislaine Maxwell, 61, who was convicted of sex offences for her part in the late Jeffrey Epstein's (inset) sex abuse ring, made her latest claims from the Florida prison she is being held in as part of an interview on the UK TalkTV channel. Photo / TalkTV, AP

Democrats are railing against Ghislaine Maxwell’s alleged plans to lobby Donald Trump for a pardon.

Politico obtained a letter sent by the House Judiciary Committee Democrats to Trump, detailing the Committee’s objections to Maxwell’s bid for release and treatment behind bars.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in

