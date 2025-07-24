Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ghislaine Maxwell grilled by US official amid Trump Epstein case furore

By Ben Turner and Chris Lefkow
AFP·
4 mins to read

Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

Ghislaine Maxwell and Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

A top US Justice Department official spent hours grilling Ghislaine Maxwell, the imprisoned accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as President Donald Trump struggles to tamp down a furore over his handling of the explosive case.

David Markus, Maxwell’s attorney, said the former British socialite answered every question she was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save